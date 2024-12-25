In a shocking incident caught on camera, a woman suddenly collapsed and died during her husband's retirement party in Rajasthan's Kota. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video showed the woman smiling beside her husband. However, she suddenly felt dizzy and sat on the chair. Later, she collapsed on the table as the attendees surrounded her. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Reportedly, Devendra Sandal decided to retire three years early to take care of his wife, Tina, who was a heart patient. Sudden Death in Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Boy Collapses and Dies in School Premises in Dausa, Heart Attack Suspected; Video Surfaces.

