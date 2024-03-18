A distressing event was averted at Mumbai’s Mantralaya building on Monday when a man’s suicide attempt was foiled by the building’s safety nets. Fortunately, the man, who leapt from the third floor, was caught by the nets designed to prevent such incidents. The dramatic scene was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms. As per the reports, the man is a vadapav vendor from north Mumbai and was protesting against alleged action against his cart. The man was rescued, detained, and taken to the Marine Drive police station. Suicide Attempt at Mantralaya Video: Man Jumps From Second Floor of Mantralaya Building in Mumbai, Lands on Safety Net.

Suicide Bid At Mantralaya:

A Vadapav vendor from North Mumbai staged protest by jumping into safety net in Mantralaya after action taken against his Vada pav cart. He was detained by police and taken to Marine Drive police station@ians_india pic.twitter.com/NjmfOLDHIq — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 18, 2024

