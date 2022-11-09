Indian captain Rohit Sharma has said that he is, 'absolutely fine' after being injured during a training session ahead of their clash against England in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. The right-hander had a bruise after taking a hit to his forearm, after which he left the nets.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update:

I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma on his injury during the practice session ahead of the Semi-Final match against England (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4JlAMGKhAE — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

