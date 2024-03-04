Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision made by the Supreme Court on bribery cases against MPs and MLAs on Monday, March 4, 2024. In a tweet from his official X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Swagatam! A great judgment by the Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system.” The 1998 PV Narasimha Rao ruling, which maintained that lawmakers and legislative assemblies could assert immunity under Articles 105(2) and 194(2) of the Constitution for accepting a bribe in advance of a vote or speech in the legislature, was overturned by the Supreme Court on Monday, March 4, in a historic ruling. Lawmakers, State Legislatures Can’t Claim Immunity From Prosecution in Bribery Cases, Rules Supreme Court.

PM Modi Hails Supreme Court’s Decision on Bribery Cases Against Lawmakers

SWAGATAM! A great judgment by the Hon’ble Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system.https://t.co/GqfP3PMxqz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

