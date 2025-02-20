The Supreme Court recently said that a dowry demand is not a prerequisite to constitute the offence of cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC. The top court explained that this provision recognises two distinct forms of cruelty. Firstly, physical or mental harm and secondly, harassment, which forces the wife to meet unlawful demands for property or valuable security. The apex court observed that though the above two forms of cruelty can co-exist, the absence of dowry demand does not exclude the application of this Section in cases of mental or physical harassment. The court observed while hearing a case in which the appellant (wife) alleged that her husband and his relatives had beaten her. Accordingly, criminal proceedings were initiated against the woman's husband and mother-in-law under Section 498A. The accused persons approached the High Court to quash the proceedings. While allowing the plea, the high court observed that there was no complaint about the demand for dowry. Aggrieved by this, the appellant reached the Apex Court. The Supreme Court set aside the impugned judgment and reinstated the criminal proceedings against the respondents under Section 498 A of IPC. Supreme Court Pushes for Better Childcare Facilities in Public Places Across India.

Top Court Reinstates Criminal Proceedings Against Respondents

