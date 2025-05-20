Four workers were killed in a tragic landslide at a privately operated stone quarry in Mallakottai village near Singampunari in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga on Tuesday, May 20. The quarry, run by Mega Blue Metal, is located in a 150-metre-deep mine. The landslide triggered chaos in the area as workers were buried under debris. Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams, rushed to the site and launched a search and recovery operation. According to the Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police, four bodies have been recovered so far, while one injured worker has been shifted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment. Rescue operations are ongoing. Madurai Wall Collapse: 3 Dead After Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu’s Valaiyangulam, Probe On.

Tamil Nadu Landslide

Tamil Nadu: Four workers died in a landslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai, in Sivaganga district, near S.S. Kottai. Sivaganga District SP says, 'So far, we have found four bodies, and one injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in… — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)