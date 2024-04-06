A leopard and a bear were spotted roaming in residential areas in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. CCTV footage of the incident shows a leopard roaming on the roof of a house in Yellanalli Kaikatti village in Ooty. Shortly after the leopard leaves, a black bear can be seen roaming on the roof of the same house on Friday night, April 5, 2024. The video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Black Leopard Spotted in Tamil Nadu: Big Cat Movement Near Nilgiris’ Kotagiri Scares Residents (Watch Video).

Leopard and Black Bear Spotted Roaming on Roof of House in Ooty

VIDEO | #TamilNadu: A leopard and a bear were spotted roaming in residential areas of #Ooty's Yellanahalli late last night. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/2Wn3rxHh9k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard and a bear entered a house in Yellanalli Kaikatti village near Ooty. (Source: Local) pic.twitter.com/UPDsnjFDnm — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

