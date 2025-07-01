A purported video has surfaced on social media showing cops assaulting Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old temple worker, before his custodial death in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. The footage appears to have been recorded secretly and shows Kumar lying on the floor while one officer beats him with a wooden stick as others look on. The incident reportedly took place after Kumar was picked up on June 27 in connection with a theft complaint. He was accused of misplacing 80g of gold jewellery from a devotee’s car, which he had helped park near the Madapuram Kaliamman temple. His family claims he was tortured during interrogation and died the next day. The case, now classified as murder, has led to the arrest of five suspended cops and sparked public outrage. Tamil Nadu: Temple Worker, Detained in Connection With Alleged Theft of Gold Jewellery, Dies in Police Custody; Tension Erupts in Sivaganga.

Cops Filmed Assaulting Man Before Death in Tamil Nadu

🚨 TamilNadu custodial death caught on cam Shocking video shows police assaulting 27 yr old temple guard Ajith Kumar 5 cops finally arrested! Ajith is the 24th custodial death in Tamil Nadu since 2021...disturbing pattern under DMK government Full story 👇… pic.twitter.com/pJlycO2j8q — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 1, 2025

