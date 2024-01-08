Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on January 8 in Various Districts of State Due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, January 8.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 08, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Due to incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, January 8. As per the order of the District Collectors, schools and colleges will remain closed today in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore. District Collectors of Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai have also announced school closures in light of the inclement weather. Additionally, Kallakurichi District, under the direction of District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, has declared a holiday for schools. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall in Western Ghats Causes Flash Flood at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi; Tourists Prohibited From Bathing (Watch Video).

 Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on January 8 in Tamil Nadu 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Colleges Heavy Rainfall Holiday Live Breaking News Headlines Rains Schools Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu rains
You might also like <
  • Videos
    From Fighter To Singham Again, Take A Look At Upcoming Movies Of Deepika Padukone From Fighter To Singham Again, Take A Look At Upcoming Movies Of Deepika Padukone
    • Close
    Search

    Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on January 8 in Various Districts of State Due to Heavy Rainfall

    Due to incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, January 8.

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 08, 2024 08:00 AM IST

    Due to incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, January 8. As per the order of the District Collectors, schools and colleges will remain closed today in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore. District Collectors of Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai have also announced school closures in light of the inclement weather. Additionally, Kallakurichi District, under the direction of District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, has declared a holiday for schools. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall in Western Ghats Causes Flash Flood at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi; Tourists Prohibited From Bathing (Watch Video).

     Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on January 8 in Tamil Nadu 

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Colleges Heavy Rainfall Holiday Live Breaking News Headlines Rains Schools Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu rains
    You might also like
    Nand Kumar Baghel Dies: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Father Passes Away at 89
    News

    Nand Kumar Baghel Dies: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Father Passes Away at 89
    Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 161, 103 Remain Missing As Rescue Operation Continue in Ishikawa, Reports
    World

    Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 161, 103 Remain Missing As Rescue Operation Continue in Ishikawa, Reports
    Bangladesh Election 2024 Result: Sheikh Hasina’s Party Wins Poll For Record Fifth Term Amid Opposition Boycott
    World

    Bangladesh Election 2024 Result: Sheikh Hasina’s Party Wins Poll For Record Fifth Term Amid Opposition Boycott
    Tags:
    Colleges Heavy Rainfall Holiday Live Breaking News Headlines Rains Schools Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu rains
    You might also like
    Nand Kumar Baghel Dies: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Father Passes Away at 89
    News

    Nand Kumar Baghel Dies: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Father Passes Away at 89
    Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 161, 103 Remain Missing As Rescue Operation Continue in Ishikawa, Reports
    World

    Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 161, 103 Remain Missing As Rescue Operation Continue in Ishikawa, Reports
    Bangladesh Election 2024 Result: Sheikh Hasina’s Party Wins Poll For Record Fifth Term Amid Opposition Boycott
    World

    Bangladesh Election 2024 Result: Sheikh Hasina’s Party Wins Poll For Record Fifth Term Amid Opposition Boycott
    Internet Outage in Pakistan: Facebook, X, Instagram and Other Social Media Apps Face Disruptions as Imran Khan's PTI Launches Virtual Fundraiser
    World

    Internet Outage in Pakistan: Facebook, X, Instagram and Other Social Media Apps Face Disruptions as Imran Khan's PTI Launches Virtual Fundraiser
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot