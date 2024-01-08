Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on January 8 in Various Districts of State Due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, January 8. As per the order of the District Collectors, schools and colleges will remain closed today in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore. District Collectors of Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai have also announced school closures in light of the inclement weather. Additionally, Kallakurichi District, under the direction of District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, has declared a holiday for schools. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall in Western Ghats Causes Flash Flood at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi; Tourists Prohibited From Bathing (Watch Video).

Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on January 8 in Tamil Nadu

Holiday announced for schools in Kallakurichi: District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath#TamilNadu — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

