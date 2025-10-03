In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old software engineer from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur died by suicide after being accused of rape by a woman he met on a matrimonial site. Identified as Gaurav Savanni, he had spent 15 days in jail despite claiming innocence and being the one to call the police first. According to India Today, Gaurav was arrested and spent time in jail before being released on bail approximately 15 days prior to his death. Friends said the ordeal left him depressed and socially withdrawn. On September 27, his body was found on the Usalapur railway track along with a suicide note that read, “I have been betrayed in love." Noida Techie Suicide: Software Engineer Hangs Self to Death at OYO Room While Girlfriend Was in Washroom, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Techie Dies by Suicide After Matrimonial Site Match Accuses Him of Rape

ANOTHER LIFE LOST TO A FALSE RAPE CASE He was a software engineer earning in 7 figures Apple of his parents eyes, highly ambitious BUT TODAY HE IS DEAD, JUST 29 Met a girl through matrimony site Spoke to her for 4 months, fell in love. Wanted to marry her They finally met… pic.twitter.com/H6Ix0GBqg9 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

