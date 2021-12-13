At least 14 personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured on Monday when terrorists opened fire on their bus in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar city, officials said.

Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/IfEXEh3wii — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)