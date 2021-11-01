Around nine lakh diyas will bright up Ayodhya for Deepotsav 2021 ahead of Diwali. It will be a world record. This year Ayodhya Deepotsva will be celebrated from November 1 to 5. The nine lakh diya will represent the benefeciaries of housing schemes in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, for the past four years, Ayodhya has been celebrating the Deepotsav ahead of the festival of lights.

The Deepotsav in #Ayodhya continues to get bigger. What’s the new record which is going to be created this year? Watch to find out!#Deepavali @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/7SGNANMjra — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 31, 2021

