Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a militant for multiple blast incidents across the state, reported ANI. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, two bombs were planted on January 20 and two blasts occurred on January 21. Nine people were injured after the first IED blew off, said the DGP, adding that one terrorist was arrested who was in contact with Pakistan handlers for 3 years. "This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED," the DGP added. CCTV Video: Bomb Blast Hits Bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Second in Past 8 Hours.

Terrorist Arrested in Kathua Twin Blast Case:

This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/bNerYGDcVa — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

