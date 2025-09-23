A major accident was narrowly avoided in Ramavarappadu, Vijayawada, on Tuesday morning, September 23, when a school bus carrying around 30 students lost control after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest. The bus collided with a two-wheeler and a divider before coming to a stop, but fortunately, all the students on board remained unharmed. Traffic police on duty immediately performed CPR on the driver and rushed him to a government hospital, where his condition is now stable. The rider of the two-wheeler sustained injuries and was treated at the scene. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows police administering CPR inside the bus and assisting the injured motorcyclist. Vijayawada: Drunk Andhra Pradesh Traffic Police Constable Misbehaves With Woman, Fights With Another Cop in Full Public View; Both Suspended (Watch Video).

Driver Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Bus Hits Divider in Vijayawada

A major accident was averted in Ramavarappadu, #Vijayawada , on Tuesday morning. A #SchoolBus reportedly carrying about 30 students was heading towards Gunadala when the #driver suffered a #CardiacArrest (#heartattack) and he lost control of the vehicle, hit a two-wheeler and… pic.twitter.com/GcB0EXWrLR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

