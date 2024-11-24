A potential train derailment was averted on November 22 after a 25-foot iron rod was recovered from the Pilibhit-Bareilly railway track near Lalouri Kheda. The rod, placed deliberately, forced train No. 05312 to halt briefly. Officials suspect a conspiracy to harm the train and passengers. The rod was reportedly taken from a demolished underpass near Jahanabad crossing. Teams from the police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are investigating. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits. Train Derailment in Uttar Pradesh: 3 Coaches of Passenger Train Derail During Shunting in Pratapgarh, Investigation Underway (See Pics and Video).

Train Derailment Attempt in Uttar Pradesh?

#WATCH | Pilibhit | On conspiracy to derail train near Jahanabad, UP, CO Deepak Chaturvedi says, “On 22nd November 2024, an iron rod was found on the railway track near Lalauri Khera in the Jahanabad station area, due to which the DEMU passenger was stalled at the spot for about… pic.twitter.com/Aqjpvm1UVF — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

