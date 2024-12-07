A Haryana vlogger, Rakshit Beniwal, sparked outrage online after a video showed him sitting on the roof of a moving Mahindra Thar, claiming his policeman father would “protect him.” The viral video, viewed over three million times, features Rakshit transitioning from the roof to showing his father in police uniform inside the car. The caption read, “Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere” (You hit, I’ll handle, I have a father who says this). Rakshit, boasting over 40,000 Instagram followers and 70,000 YouTube subscribers, has faced criticism for promoting reckless behavior. His Instagram is filled with similar content, with another video garnering 35 million views. The incident has raised concerns about the influence of social media stunts on road safety. Authorities are yet to comment on the matter. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Founder of ‘Indian Army Calling’ Coaching Institute Brutally Thrashes Student With Belt; Probe Ordered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Haryana Vlogger’s Viral Stunt on Car Roof

What’s happening in Haryana? A kid is sitting on thar (obviously) and saying his dad who is a policeman will save him? Save him from what? High time, Mahindra should start seizing such people and cars pic.twitter.com/rAPOGv8QIE — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) December 7, 2024

