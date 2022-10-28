A fake statement attributed to former US president Donald Trump is doing the rounds on social media where he was said to be congratulating billionaire Elon Musk on his Twitter takeover while declaring his return to Twitter. However news agency ANI later clarified that the tweet was fake. This comes amid speculation of Trump's return to Twitter as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reported to have taken charge of the microblogging site Twitter. Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, Top Legal Executive Vijaya Gadde: Report

ANI Clarifies on Fake Statement:

Tweet retracted. No statement from Donald Trump on Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been released. This was a fake statement circulating. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/PkLm6UtqRj — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

