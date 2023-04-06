A village chief in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad punished a youth in such a way that left villagers shocked. The youth was accused of stealing a chair from the chief’s house. The village chief after beating the suspect, tied his hands and later hanged him on a tree. He later set the place where the man was hanged on fire from below. The youth kept pleading saying that he was innocent, but villagers kept watching the spectacle. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The village chief’s sons’ were also involved in the incident. Eight days later, after the video was circulated on social media, the police called the victim and lodged an FIR. The village chief has been arrested and sent to jail. Tamil Nadu Man Bites Off Snake’s Head Over ‘Revenge’, Three Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Shocking Act of Brutality in Firozabad (Disturbing Video)

UP : जिला फिरोजाबाद में ग्राम प्रधान विष्णुदयाल ने मुकेश नामक व्यक्ति को बांधकर पेड़ से लटका दिया और नीचे से आग लगा दी। शुक्र रहा कि कुछ लोगों ने उसे बचा लिया। 6 लोगों पर FIR हुई, प्रधान जेल गया। मुकेश पर चोरी का आरोप था। pic.twitter.com/TzpwqRq8tq — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)