In yet another incident of sexual assault, an autorickshaw driver and his aide have been booked for sexually assaulting a minor in Lucknow. The incident was reported from Gomti Nagar in the city. The incident took place when the minor was returning home from tuition. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

Check Tweet:

थाना विभूतिखंड पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर लिया गया है, प्रकरण को गंभीरता से लेते हुए गिरफ़्तारी हेतु टीम गठित कर दी गई है, पीड़िता का मेडिकल कराया गया है, आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE LUCKNOW (@lkopolice) October 16, 2022

