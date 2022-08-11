Two persons are feared dead after flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit Neera, near Ramban, officials said on Thursday. "Two persons feared dead due to flash floods near Neera, Ramban, due to heavy rains today. They have been identified as Shamina Begum and her daughter Razia Bano," said Deputy Commissioner, Ramban. Meanwhile, rescue and search operations are underway, official added.

