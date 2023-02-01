India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed a record 8.03 billion transactions in January 2023, worth a total of INR 12,98,726 crore. It is important to know that for the month of December 2022, UPI had processed 7.82 billion transactions worth a total of INR 12.82 lakh crore. UPI Transactions Set New Milestone, Surge to Record 782 Crore in December 2022.

UPI Transactions in January 2023:

It's 8 Billion+ transactions in Jan`23! Make seamless payments from your mobile in real time with UPI. #upichalega @upichalega @UPI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/bNIVGW7SG5 — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) February 1, 2023

