India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's comment regarding USAID funding, alleging a USD 21 million payment to influence elections in India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the information from the US administration is deeply troubling and raises concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. He confirmed that relevant Indian authorities are investigating the matter but refrained from making a public comment at this stage, promising an update once more information is available. USAID Funding to India: Govt Should Bring Out White Paper on USAID’s Support in Country Over Decades, Demands Congress After Donald Trump’s Claims.

USAID India Controversy

#WATCH | "We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and… pic.twitter.com/2WHRex7auG — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

