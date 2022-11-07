In a shocking incident, 23 people were admitted to hospital after they drank contaminated water in Sardhana of Meerut district. Meerut Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan said that the condition of 2-3 people is serious, meanwhile, most of them recovering. Diwali Tragedy: Over 40 Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water on Deepavali in Karnataka’s Yadgir; Two Dead.

23 People Hospitalised After Drinking Contaminated Water:

Uttar Pradesh | 23 people were admitted to hospital while the condition of 2-3 people is serious after they drank contaminated water in Sardhana of Meerut district. Most of them recovering: Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut pic.twitter.com/9CJ7CHwxsj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)