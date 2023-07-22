A gripping video has emerged from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh that shows a harrowing scene of a passenger bus trapped in the fury of a flooded river caused by heavy rains. The incident took place in the Mandawali area along the Hardiwar-Bijnor road, near the rapid-flowing Kotawali river. The stranded passengers were later rescued using a JCB excavator. Heavy downpour has triggered an alarming surge in the river's water levels, leading to a flood-like situation in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Floods Video:

#WATCH | UP: A Bus got stuck in Bijnor due to a heavy flow of water from the Kotwali River. A rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/CkjPCQIrva — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Floods:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)