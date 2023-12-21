In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, a 16-year-old boy faced a harrowing ordeal at the hands of his classmates. The Class 10 student had merely requested one of them to return the Rs 200 he had borrowed. However, instead of complying, the situation escalated dramatically. The boy was subjected to a brutal assault: forced to drink alcohol, stripped, and mercilessly thrashed. His tormentors, armed with belts and sticks, recorded the entire incident on their phones and shamelessly circulated the visuals. One of the videos captures the suspects verbally abusing the boy and even demanding that he strip. When he pleads for mercy, they respond by slapping him across the face. After the disturbing video of the incident went viral, police have launched probe into the incident. Dog Murdered in Jhansi: Man Brutally Beats Stray Dog to Death With Stick, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Minor Abused in Jhansi

संबंधित पुलिस अधिकारी को तत्काल प्रकरण की जाँच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया हैै। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) December 21, 2023

