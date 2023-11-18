In a shocking incident, a man was seen brandishing a gun from inside of a car on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The incident reportedly took place in the Vijaynagar region of the district and came to light after an onlooker filmed the incident and posted on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter). After the video went viral on social media, the Ghaziabad police responded to the clip in a recent tweet and said that action has been initiated in the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Men Brandish Guns While Drinking On Ghaziabad Elevated Road, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Man Caught Brandishing Gun on Busy Road in Ghaziabad, Probe On

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक विजयनगर को तत्काल जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) November 17, 2023

