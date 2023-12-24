In a tragic incident, a young man lost his life due to a heart attack while playing cricket at the Gandhi Bagh Cricket Academy ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Dushyant Verma, a 36-year-old resident of Indira Nagar, Brahmapuri, was participating in a guest match between the teams Old Gun and Verges Blaster. Verma, who was opening the batting for Old Gun, had been at the crease for 4.2 overs when he suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed on field. His teammates promptly rushed him to Metro Hospital. Despite immediate medical attention, Verma succumbed during treatment. No formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident. Heart Attack Deaths in Gujarat: 1,052 People Lost Their Lives in Last Six Months Due to Heart Attacks, 80% Victims Below 25 Years, Says Education Minister Kuber Dindor.

UP : मेरठ में क्रिकेट खेलते वक्त 36 साल के दुष्यंत मैदान पर अचानक गिर पड़े, अस्पताल पहुंचते–पहुंचते मौत हो गई। डॉक्टरों ने मौत की वजह "हार्टअटैक" बताई है। pic.twitter.com/dd00ys19vL — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 24, 2023

