In the ongoing rescue operation at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, where 41 workers have been trapped since a part of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, authorities have identified a location for vertical drilling. The strategic drilling aims to facilitate the extraction of the trapped workers. The rescue effort is intensified as officials work to reach the workers through vertical channels. Video footage adds a visual dimension to the ongoing efforts to free the workers from the tunnel. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Matar Paneer, Veg Pulao Packed for Workers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Location has been identified for vertical drilling to bring out 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara Tunnel. A part of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi on November 12. pic.twitter.com/EPYq0eEBNE — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

