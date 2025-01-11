On Friday, January 10, the Gujarat High Court said that even glass-coated cotton threads, which are often used for kite flying, are extremely dangerous for all, including citizens, birds and animals, and thus cannot be used in the upcoming Uttarayan festival. This year, the Uttarayan festival will be celebrated in the state on January 14 and 15. The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi referred to the state's resolution from December on the subject and said, "Moreover, the Government Resolution dated 24.12.2024 does not make any classification between synthetic threads and cotton threads and all types of threads coated with glass and other harmful substance have been prohibited." Gujarat: Woman Files for Divorce After Learning of Sister-in-Law’s Inter-Caste Marriage; High Court Issues Notice.

HC Refers to State Government's Resolution

