A sub-inspector in Varanasi, Mithlesh Prajapati, was critically injured after a mob of lawyers assaulted him at the court premises, CCTV footage shows. The attack occurred when Prajapati and a constable visited the court to obtain a remand application. The inspector sustained 13 injuries, including three deep wounds on his head and face, and his uniform was torn. An FIR has been filed against 10 named and 50 unidentified lawyers in connection with the incident. The assault is linked to a previous dispute between two parties over land in Baragaon, which had involved police intervention. Prajapati is currently undergoing treatment at a trauma centre, and the police are investigating the matter further. Varanasi: Cop Caught Brutally Thrashing Student, Dragging Him by Hair Inside Station in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Lawyers Assault a Cop At Court Premises in Varanasi

वाराणसी कहचहरी परिसर में सब इंस्पेक्टर मिथलेश प्रजापति को पीटते वकीलों के समूह का CCTV सामने आया !! दरोगा की हालत गंभीर, ट्रॉमा सेंटर में इलाज जारी 10 नामजद, 50 अज्ञात वकीलों पर हुई FIR https://t.co/aKCICwFekW pic.twitter.com/l6S2d7oNo6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 17, 2025

