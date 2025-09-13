In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old Romanian PhD student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Philip Francisca, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her rented room in Garwasitola, Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh. The student, who was in India on a student visa, was discovered by local authorities late on Thursday night, September 11, prompting an immediate police investigation. Her body has been sent for postmortem, and the Romanian embassy has been notified. Varanasi Police said the cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report. Officials are examining the room and gathering evidence to understand the circumstances leading to her death. Varanasi Shocker: School Teacher Beaten to Death in Uttar Pradesh Over Parking Dispute, Main Accused Among 3 Arrested (See Pic and Videos).

Romanian PhD Student of BHU Found Dead in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police say, "A PhD student of BHU, who was a Romanian national, was found dead in her rented room in Garwasitola area, under suspicious circumstances. The student has been identified as Philip Francisca (27). She was here on a student visa. Her body has… — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

