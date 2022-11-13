An elderly man was brutally beaten by a reputed doctor in Solapur after he complained to the doctor that someone threw hot water on his body from the hospital while he was walking on the road. The incident has been caught on CCTV. The man has alleged that the doctor beat him severely with a fiber stick after he asked the doctor why he poured hot water on his body. The Doctor has been identified as Sandeep Adke while the victim is Vijay Chaudhary. Chaudhary is a mason. While Vijay Choudhary was walking on the road, someone threw water on his body from Dr. Adke’s hospital. Vijay went to the hospital and asked the doctor. Chaudhary has said in his complaint that the angry doctor beat Vijay with a fiber stick. After the incident, he filed a complaint against Dr. Adke. Theft on Vande Bharat Express, Passenger Loses Bag Containing Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Lakh While Travelling in Train 18 From Ahmedabad: Report

