A video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district where men threw a firecracker toward a group of women walking past him. Following the incident, police have arrested the four accused. The video of the incident which has gone viral shows a man lighting up a firecracker and throwing the lit-up firecracker at a group of women who were walking past him. The firecracker after reaching the group of women bursts very loudly leading to the women screaming and running away after being startled as a response. Further probe into the incident is on. Gurugram Shocker: Viral Video Shows Firecrackers Bursting From Boot Of Moving Car, Three Arrested

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)