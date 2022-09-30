A moving car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Noida due to a sudden short circuit. The incident is from the police station area of ​​Phase-1 of Sector-15A, where an XUV-500, exploded first, then the car turned into a ball of fire. There were 3 people of the same family in the car, all three jumped to save their lives.

Noida Traffic Police shared a video of an incident on their Twitter handle to alert commuters about the traffic on the Noida-DND Toll to the Chilla border due to a vehicle catching fire. The city police have also informed that the fire has been extinguished by the fire service department, and no casualty was reported.

