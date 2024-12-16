Vijay Diwas is observed in India every year on December 16. Vijay Diwas 2024 falls on Monday, December 16. The day marks the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war. This war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The day honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, who achieved the victory in just 13 days. It also marks the surrender of Pakistani forces, showcasing India’s military strength. On this day, tributes are paid to martyrs through memorial services, ceremonies, and parades that remind the country of their sacrifices. It is a proud moment in India’s history. To observe the day, netizens took to social media to share Vijay Diwas 2024 quotes, messages, and images. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Sayings, Greetings and Photos To Commemorate India’s Historic Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas Videos

Vijay Diwas Messages

Vijay Diwas Images

Vijay Diwas Wallpapers

Vijay Diwas Posts

Vijay Diwas Sayings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)