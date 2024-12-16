Vijay Diwas is observed in India every year on December 16. Vijay Diwas 2024 falls on Monday, December 16. The day marks the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war. This war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The day honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, who achieved the victory in just 13 days. It also marks the surrender of Pakistani forces, showcasing India’s military strength. On this day, tributes are paid to martyrs through memorial services, ceremonies, and parades that remind the country of their sacrifices. It is a proud moment in India’s history. To observe the day, netizens took to social media to share Vijay Diwas 2024 quotes, messages, and images. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Sayings, Greetings and Photos To Commemorate India’s Historic Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas Videos

#VijayDiwas marks the Decisive Victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 War, a triumph that reshaped India's military history and gave birth to a new nation; #Bangladesh, while ending Pakistan's relentless oppression and brutality on a people. In just 13… pic.twitter.com/OAvanj8EPD — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 16, 2024

Vijay Diwas Messages

With their unmatched courage and valor, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan on December 16, 1971, playing a pivotal role in the creation of Bangladesh and bringing the Pakistani forces to their knees. On Vijay Diwas, heartfelt tributes to the brave sons of Mother India. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtDJagyLsA — Virendra Vashist वीरेन्द्र वशिष्ठ (@VashistVirendra) December 16, 2024

Vijay Diwas Images

A day that can never be erased. And the sacrifice of so many. This day in 1971.#VijayDiwas2024 🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/b7KBIjAMv2 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 16, 2024

Vijay Diwas Wallpapers

VIJAY DIWAS 💪 On this day in 1971, India defeated Pakistan in a 13-day war and aided in the creation of Bangladesh.#VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/CxwbXfCPte — Biju VB (@Biju_Vaisyathil) December 16, 2024

Vijay Diwas Posts

Vijay Diwas Sayings

Vijay Diwas is a historic example of what an indomitable spirit, visionary leadership and unwavering resolve can do . . . .#VijayDiwas #IndiraGandhi @IndiraCourage pic.twitter.com/sho6r0AW4H — Raghuvendra Mirdha (@MirdhaOne) December 16, 2024

