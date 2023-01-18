Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and other Indian grapplers staged protests against alleged "Dictatorship" of Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar on January 18, Wednesday. Amidst this, in an explosive statement provided by celebrated Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, She accused WFI president Vrij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches at the Women's Camp for allegedly exploiting them sexually. Phogat also alleged she was subject to mental harassment by Brij Bushan, adding she had contemplated suicide. Bajrang Punia Speaks In Support of Wrestlers Staging Protests At Jantar Mantar Against Alleged 'Dictatorship' of WFI.

Vinesh Phogat Alleges WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Coaches

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and coaches at women's camp have sexually exploited wrestlers: Vinesh Phogat — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)