Following the controversy that occurred after Maldives ministers made fun of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed denounced the nation's minister's disparaging statements against PM Modi on Sunday, January 7. He called the minister Mariyam Shiuna's words "appalling" and described India as a "key ally" for the safety and economic well-being of the nation. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for the Maldives’ security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect government policy", the latter wrote on X. For the unversed, PM Modi was referred to as a "clown" and a "puppet" by Mariyam Shiuna, the Maldives' deputy minister of youth empowerment, in posts that have since been removed from X. Following negative feedback on the microblogging platform, the tweets were removed. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

Mohamed Nasheed Condemns Minister Mariyam Shiuna’s Disrespectful Remarks Against PM Modi

What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)