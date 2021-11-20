Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday siezed a face mask from a candidate who had come to appear for police constable recruitment exam. The mask was fitted with a SIM card, mic and a battery. The accused fled from the spot. "While checking at the examination centre, we found a mask having a SIM card, mic, and battery. The accused person fled away but we will catch him soon, said Krishna Prakash, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner.

Tweets By ANI:

Maharashtra | Pimpri Chinchwad police seized a face mask fitted with an electronic device from a candidate who had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam in Hinjewadi yesterday pic.twitter.com/sSFUy3NNM6 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

While checking at the examination centre, we found a mask having a SIM card, mic, and battery. The accused person fled away but we will catch him soon: Krishna Prakash, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/Sr3gmYTzx4 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

