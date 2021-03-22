BMC Seals XIMB In Odisha After 23 Tests Positive:

Odisha | The campus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has been closed after its 28 staff and students tested positive for COVID19. Those who attended the Convocation ceremony are being tested: Prem Chandra Chaudhary, BMC Commissioner, Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/VQIiVP017P — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

