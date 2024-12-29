Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has raised serious allegations of voter manipulation in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, accusing opposition forces of attempting to tamper with the voter list as part of "Operation Lotus." Kejriwal revealed that since December 15, nearly 5,000 applications for voter deletions and 7,500 applications for voter additions have been submitted in his constituency. "This constituency has 1,06,000 voters. They are trying to delete approximately 5% of votes and add 7.5%. If 12% of votes are manipulated like this, what’s the point of holding elections?" he questioned. The Election Commission has reportedly received the applications, and Kejriwal has called for immediate action to prevent any foul play. Arvind Kejriwal Rubbishes Delhi LG VK Saxena's Inquiry in Mahila Samman Yojana, Says BJP Afraid of Defeat in Assembly Elections (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Alleges ‘Operation Lotus’ in New Delhi Assembly Constituency

Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "Operation Lotus in the New Delhi Assembly constituency began on December 15. In the last 15 days, they have submitted applications to delete around 5,000 voters and add nearly 7,500 voters. Let me inform you that the Election… pic.twitter.com/iQa7AcSTDw — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)