In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra amid voting for assembly polls, Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde, who was contesting from Beed, passed away today, November 20. According to reports, Balasaheb Shinde died after he allegedly suffered a heart attack at a polling booth in Maharashtra's Beed district. Although he was rushed to two hospitals, doctors declared him dead. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records 45.53% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; 61.47% Polling in Jharkhand in Second Phase of Polls.

