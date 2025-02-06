According to today’s Chanakya Survey for the Delhi Exit Poll 2025 result, the BJP is poised for a thumping win in the Delhi elections, projected to secure 51 (± 6)seats. The AAP is trailing far behind with 19 (±6) seats. The exit poll also suggests that other parties will secure minimal representation, with projections showing 0 (±3) seats. This outcome highlights a decisive lead for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 results will be declared on February 8. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll.

Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result

#TCAnalysis#DelhiElection2025 Delhi 2025 Seat Projection AAP 19 ± 6 Seats BJP+ 51 ± 6 Seats Others 0 ± 3 Seats#TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) February 6, 2025

