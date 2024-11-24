Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday, paving the way to form a new government after the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan’s sweeping victory in the assembly polls. Soren handed over a letter of support from alliance partners to stake his claim. He announced that the oath-taking ceremony for the new government is scheduled for November 28. Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024: INDIA Bloc Meeting Underway To Elect Leader of Alliance After Massive Victory in State Polls.

Jharkhand Government Formation

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren says, "On 28 November the oath ceremony of the new government will take place..." He adds, "Today we have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government and in that series, we have staked a… pic.twitter.com/fwYXm8sUUu — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

