Former Union Minister Milind Deora resigned from the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Deora also issued a statement explaining the reason behind ending his family's five-decade association with the Congress shortly after joining Shiv Sena. “As my valued voters, supporters & well-wishers, it is my duty to explain why I have chosen to depart from @INCIndia & align myself with @Shivsenaofc under the leadership of @mieknathshinde Ji”, the latter wrote in the caption to post along with a detailed statement citing reasons behind his quit from Congress. Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena in Presence of Eknath Shinde Hours After Quitting Congress (Watch Video).

Milind Deora Issues Reason for Quitting Congress

As my valued voters, supporters & well-wishers, it is my duty to explain why I have chosen to depart from @INCIndia & align myself with @Shivsenaofc under the leadership of @mieknathshinde Ji. pic.twitter.com/ojOZpaiKCf — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)