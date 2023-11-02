The political situation in Jharkhand seems to be haywire as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reportedly said it will be withdrawing its support from the Hemant Soren government. The news was shared by Kamlesh Kumar Singh, Jharkhand NCP chief and Ajit Pawar loyalist in Ranchi. Speaking to the media in Ranchi on Wednesday, November 1, Kamlesh Kumar Singh said, "Our leaders are not given importance when they visit the district for development works. They are disappointed. They too hope that when we are extending the support, we will be heard...Unfortunately, none of the leaders was taken seriously." Singh said that they are withdrawing their support from the UPA. He also said that they will send a letter to the Governor stating that NCP is withdrawing its support from the Hemant Soren government. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Attends Ravan Dahan Programme at Morabadi Ground.

NCP to Withdraw Support from Hemant Soren Govt

#WATCH | Ranchi | Jharkhand NCP chief & Ajit Pawar loyalist, Kamlesh Kumar Singh says, "...our leaders are not given importance when they visit the district for development works. They are disappointed. They too hope that when we are extending the support, we will be… pic.twitter.com/otj82FoRlR — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

