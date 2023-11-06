Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2023: Both BJP and Congress Claim Victory in Rural Body Polls

The results of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2023 are more or less out, with the BJP and Congress claiming victory in the rural body polls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the saffron party won over 750 seats in the election. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Fadnavis also said that the Mahayuti, comprising of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP factions, have together won more than 1400 gram panchayats. The Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2023 saw a direct fight between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which included Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and NCP faction of Sharad Pawar besides Congress. However, another report said that out of the total 2359 seats, the Mahayuti won 1138 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi won 1312 seats. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2023: Amruta Fadnavis Elated as BJP Emerges as ‘Single Largest Party’ by Winning 717 Seats, Says 'Modi Hai Toh Sab Mumkin Hai'.

BJP Won More Than 750 Seats, Claims Fadnavis

Maha Vikas Aghadi Won 1,312 Seats

Maharashtra— Gram Panchayat elections— total 2359 seats. As per BJP — Maha Yuti — BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) & NCP (Jr Pawar) together won 1138 seats where BJP single largest with 743 seats. As per Congress, Maha Vikas Aghadi won 1312 seats, where Congress highest 721 seats. — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) November 6, 2023

