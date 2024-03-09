Congress leader Manish Khanduri joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The latter joined the saffron party at the BJP Mahanagar office in Dehradun, wherein BJP’s state election in-charge, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and state party chief Mahendra Bhatt, were also present. Colonel Vijay Rawat, CDS General Bipin Rawat's Brother, Joins BJP Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022.

Manish Khanduri Joins BJP

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Congress leader Manish Khanduri joins BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the BJP Mahanagar office in Dehradun. Election in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam and state party chief Mahendra Bhatt also present. pic.twitter.com/gwOz5sx0Wh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2024

