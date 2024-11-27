In heartfelt messages, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad, marking a significant transition in the constituency's political journey. Rahul Gandhi, reflecting on his tenure as Wayanad's MP, wrote, “Passing the baton with some love and laddoos! Wayanad is all ready to welcome its new MP ❤️.” His words resonated with a sense of warmth and goodwill, emphasizing his lasting bond with the region. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared her sentiments after receiving the certificate of election from her colleagues in Wayanad. “For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves,” she wrote. BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi ‘Disrespected’ President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Malviya Shares Video of Congress Leader at Constitution Day 2024 Event.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Express Gratitude

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra)

