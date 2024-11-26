Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following his actions during the Constitution Day celebrations 2024 in Parliament on Tuesday, November 26. The BJP accused Gandhi of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that he failed to greet the President during the event. BJP leader Amit Malviya shared two videos from the ceremony to support the claims. One video purportedly shows Gandhi distracted during the national anthem, with the Congress leader glancing sideways while other leaders remained focused either straight ahead or with their heads lowered. Another video showed Gandhi attempting to sit down while President Murmu and other dignitaries remained standing. The footage also captured Gandhi leaving the stage without acknowledging the President. ‘Cash for Votes’ Storm in Maharashtra: BJP’s Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Shrinate, Says ‘Congress Habit To Spread Lies’.

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi ‘Disrespected’ President Droupadi Murmu

Congress always disrespects President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, because she is the first Tribal woman to occupy the highest office of the land. Rahul Gandhi and family despise SC, ST and OBCs. It shows. pic.twitter.com/CR3v8pAioL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)