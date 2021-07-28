Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi also hailed Bommai's predecessor BS Yediyurappa for his "monumental contribution" towards BJP and Karnataka.

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

