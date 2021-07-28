Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi also hailed Bommai's predecessor BS Yediyurappa for his "monumental contribution" towards BJP and Karnataka.

